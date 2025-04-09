DRW Securities LLC Purchases 48,262 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 0.5% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $14,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $103.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $100.89 and a one year high of $123.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.29. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

