DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $13,933,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the period. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 761.2% during the 4th quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC now owns 103,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 91,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $3,144,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of SQQQ stock opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.4823 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

