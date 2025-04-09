Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 403896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 4.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 584.62%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 69,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 43.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

