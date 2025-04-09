Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.82 and last traded at $38.27, with a volume of 326548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,527.92. This trade represents a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,831,676.74. The trade was a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $719,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 608.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 57,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,906,000 after purchasing an additional 46,273 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

