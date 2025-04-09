Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Receives $503.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $503.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ opened at $430.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $461.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,541. The trade was a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total value of $477,326.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,499.20. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $708,498,000 after buying an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

