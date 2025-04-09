Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $26.52, with a volume of 855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCBO. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Docebo in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.18.

Docebo Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a market cap of $818.31 million, a PE ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Docebo by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

See Also

