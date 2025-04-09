Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 206,245 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 56% compared to the typical volume of 131,936 call options.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 324,332 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,433,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $5,752,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,285,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,014,000.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 42.0 %
Shares of TSLL stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.64. 337,649,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,089,910. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Is Microsoft Stock Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Latest Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.