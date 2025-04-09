Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 206,245 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 56% compared to the typical volume of 131,936 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 324,332 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,433,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $5,752,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,285,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,014,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 42.0 %

Shares of TSLL stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.64. 337,649,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,089,910. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Featured Stories

