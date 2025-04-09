Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Stock Price Up 5% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shot up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.66. 167,329,871 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 87,462,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 4.11.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0648 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. LM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 667.3% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 30,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

