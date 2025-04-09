Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Stock Price Up 5% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shot up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.66. 167,329,871 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 87,462,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 4.11.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0648 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Is Microsoft Stock Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Latest Drop?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why Markets Suddenly See Opportunity in These Emerging Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.