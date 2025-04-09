Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.90 and last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 5789669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0809 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 696.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

