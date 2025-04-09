Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.90 and last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 5789669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0809 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
