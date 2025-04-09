Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Position Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,296 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $29,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3,665.7% in the 4th quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 733,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,709,000 after purchasing an additional 713,608 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,253,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,916,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7,076.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 456,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,680,000 after acquiring an additional 449,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,075,000 after acquiring an additional 349,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

