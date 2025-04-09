Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 539,648 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 443% from the previous session’s volume of 99,391 shares.The stock last traded at $46.83 and had previously closed at $46.95.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
