Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 539,648 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 443% from the previous session’s volume of 99,391 shares.The stock last traded at $46.83 and had previously closed at $46.95.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

