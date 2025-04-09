Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.59 and last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 170884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFEM. FMR LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 93,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 474,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 73,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.