Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.59 and last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 170884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 6.8 %
The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF
About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.