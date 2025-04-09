Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) is APG Asset Management US Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

APG Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,676,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 540,780 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 11.7% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,538,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 66,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.33.

Shares of DLR opened at $135.51 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 83.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.64 and a 200 day moving average of $168.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

