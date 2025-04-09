Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.9731 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a 20.8% increase from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.81.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $37.98. The firm has a market cap of $171.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTEGY shares. Hsbc Global Res cut Deutsche Telekom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DTEGY

About Deutsche Telekom

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.