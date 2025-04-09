Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.9731 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a 20.8% increase from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.81.
Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $37.98. The firm has a market cap of $171.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65.
Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on DTEGY
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Telekom
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Strategy’s $5 Million Bitcoin Target: Beacon or Bagholder?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Harley-Davidson Tops Watchlists: Value Trap or Turnaround Play?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Make Big Bets on Gold With These 3 Leveraged Mining Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.