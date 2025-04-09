Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 10.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 73.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 62,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 57.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLX. Sidoti raised Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Deluxe Stock Down 4.8 %

Deluxe stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $632.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 2.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $64,582.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,851 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,398.95. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deluxe Profile

(Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.