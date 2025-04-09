DCC (LON:DCC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,500 ($57.50) and last traded at GBX 4,620 ($59.03), with a volume of 4223080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,858.03 ($62.08).

DCC Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,261.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,259.52.

About DCC

DCC plc is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group operating in 22 countries, supplying products and services used by millions of people every day. Headquartered in Dublin, the Group operates across three sectors: energy, healthcare and technology, employing over 16,000 people.

