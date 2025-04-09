Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.86. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $64.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.77 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth $328,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 156,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,100.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,405,000 after acquiring an additional 389,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

