Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Datadog by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $1,125,021.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 427,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,796,804.20. The trade was a 1.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total value of $18,148,051.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,371,802.84. This trade represents a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 449,307 shares of company stock valued at $53,968,086. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.59, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.76. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.