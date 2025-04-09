Dana (NYSE:DAN) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dana from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Dana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,342,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,618. Dana has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.26.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Dana will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Dana by 484.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dana by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dana by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 280,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 142,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Dana by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 687,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also

