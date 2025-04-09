D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Shares Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16. 616,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 237,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

D-BOX Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.99.

About D-BOX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D-BOX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-BOX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.