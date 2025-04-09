Cutler Capital Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Cutler Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 308,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Parke Bancorp comprises 2.2% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Parke Bancorp

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $122,752.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,582.36. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,160 shares of company stock worth $143,947. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parke Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

PKBK opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Parke Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on PKBK

Parke Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.