Cutler Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,948 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 181.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,948 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 70.4% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.62. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 price objective (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

