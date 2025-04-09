Cutler Capital Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cutler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,714,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,433,000 after buying an additional 325,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,994,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,712,000 after purchasing an additional 178,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,454,000 after purchasing an additional 427,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,086,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,456,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,115,000 after buying an additional 98,799 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE TSN opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

