Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRTO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Criteo from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Criteo from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Criteo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Criteo

Criteo Stock Down 4.2 %

CRTO stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.74. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 13,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $602,129.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,229 shares in the company, valued at $21,267,255.24. This represents a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $73,265.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,090.88. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,213. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,075,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $240,322,000 after acquiring an additional 399,977 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Criteo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,407,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,903,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,796,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,208,000 after buying an additional 1,052,126 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,639,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,978,000 after buying an additional 743,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Criteo by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,584,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,236,000 after buying an additional 713,785 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.