Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 816,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $123,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CR. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Crane by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $392,011.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,635,354.48. The trade was a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crane Price Performance

CR opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a 1-year low of $127.04 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.10 and a 200-day moving average of $161.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

