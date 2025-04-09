CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.73% from the stock’s current price.

CRMD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of CorMedix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CorMedix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

CorMedix Stock Performance

CRMD opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $442.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.57. CorMedix has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $13.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. The company’s revenue was up 29900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CorMedix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 54.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CorMedix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

