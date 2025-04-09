Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,562 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 887.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $170.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.32.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

