CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $13,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 67,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 22.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 4.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in CONMED by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in CONMED by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $51.01 and a 1-year high of $80.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.99.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. CONMED had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CONMED from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CONMED from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CONMED from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

