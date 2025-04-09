Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) CFO Acquires $11,440.00 in Stock

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) CFO Harold J. Meloche acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $11,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,745.76. The trade was a 43.49 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Conifer Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Conifer stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 million, a PE ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 335.82% and a net margin of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNFR Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

