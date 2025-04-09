Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Receives $11.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Leerink Partners raised Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

CMPX stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.40. Compass Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.08.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Anderman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,340. This trade represents a 2,000.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Compass Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

