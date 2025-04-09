Comparing Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) & Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and Information Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Information Services Group 0 0 1 1 3.50

Information Services Group has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.88%. Given Information Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

73.1% of Information Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.6% of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Information Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and Information Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 31.64% 20.05% 18.23% Information Services Group -1.20% 4.43% 1.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and Information Services Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group $6.24 million 109.05 $2.28 million N/A N/A Information Services Group $247.59 million 0.70 $6.15 million $0.05 72.20

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group.

Risk and Volatility

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a beta of 14.73, indicating that its stock price is 1,373% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Services Group has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Information Services Group beats Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc. and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Xi'an, China.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company also provides ISG Digital, a client solution platform that helps clients developing technology, transformation, sourcing, and digital solutions; and ISG Enterprise, a client solution platform that helps clients manage change and optimize operations in areas comprising finance, human resource, and Procure2Pay. In addition, it offers ISG GovernX to automate the management of third-party supplier relationships that comprise contract and project lifecycles, and risk management; ISG Generative AI; ISG Network Select to streamline and simplify how enterprises build their network solutions; HR technology and transformations; providers-as-a-business services; ISG Digital Engineering; ISG Research; and training-as-a-service. The company serves private sector clients operating in the manufacturing, banking and financial services, insurance, health sciences, energy and utilities, and consumer services industries; and public sector clients, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

