Comparing Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) & Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA)

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chain Bridge Bancorp and Banc of California, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chain Bridge Bancorp 0 1 1 1 3.00 Banc of California 0 4 7 0 2.64

Chain Bridge Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 36.39%. Banc of California has a consensus target price of $17.73, suggesting a potential upside of 36.05%. Given Chain Bridge Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chain Bridge Bancorp is more favorable than Banc of California.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chain Bridge Bancorp $53.31 million 2.68 N/A N/A N/A Banc of California $985.89 million 2.10 $126.89 million $0.56 23.27

This table compares Chain Bridge Bancorp and Banc of California”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Banc of California has higher revenue and earnings than Chain Bridge Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Chain Bridge Bancorp and Banc of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chain Bridge Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Banc of California 7.06% 6.20% 0.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Banc of California shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Banc of California shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banc of California beats Chain Bridge Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chain Bridge Bancorp

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts. The company’s loan portfolio comprises of residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. It also provides treasury management, payments, trusts and estate administration, wealth management, and asset custody services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, construction, refinancing, renovation, and on-going operation of commercial real estate properties; commercial real estate mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, and real estate construction and land loans; commercial loans and leases, such as equipment finance, other asset-based, venture capital, secured business, warehouse, and other lending services; small business administration loans; and consumer loans comprising personal, auto, and other loans, as well as home equity and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company offers international banking, multi-state deposit, and asset and investment management services, as well as cash and treasury management services; and online, mobile, remote deposit, and telephone banking services. It serves small and middle-market businesses, venture capital firms, non-profit organizations, business owners, entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-net worth individuals. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

