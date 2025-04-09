Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.64 and last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 142857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RECS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,093,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,205,000 after buying an additional 2,109,116 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,690,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,813,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,438,000. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,642,000.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

