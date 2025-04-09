Collegium Pharmaceutical’s (COLL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 81.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $816.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.76. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.68 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 104.67%. Equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 1,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,850. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,630. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,243,594. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

