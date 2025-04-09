Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP reduced its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Capula Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 4,228 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Coinbase Global by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,090 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,736 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $110,676,000 after buying an additional 92,371 shares during the period. Finally, Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.09, for a total value of $1,579,073.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,037.53. This represents a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total transaction of $1,521,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,554,708.90. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,767 shares of company stock worth $48,326,134 over the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Coinbase Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.74.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $151.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $349.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.32.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

