Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,623 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance
CCEP stock opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $91.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
