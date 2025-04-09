Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0501 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.5% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

