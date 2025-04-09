Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) CEO Purchases $413,662.60 in Stock

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Stenberg bought 106,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $413,662.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,772.07. The trade was a 590.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CIA stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 81,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,157. The stock has a market cap of $214.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. Citizens, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $64.66 million. Citizens had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Analysts anticipate that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Citizens in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

