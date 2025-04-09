Citigroup Lowers KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $132.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $177.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

NYSE KKR opened at $93.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 38,524 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

