Citigroup Cuts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $164.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $193.00 to $164.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $211.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.10.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $129.46 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $200.40. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,541.83. This trade represents a 15.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,282.74. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 145,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 2,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

