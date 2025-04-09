Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bankshares

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.85% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.07.
Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance.
