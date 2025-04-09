Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bankshares

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.07.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CGX

Cineplex Stock Up 1.9 %

About Cineplex

Shares of Cineplex stock traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.32. The company had a trading volume of 445,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,632. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$588.57 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$7.10 and a 52-week high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4,623.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.43.

(Get Free Report)

Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.