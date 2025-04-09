CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 963 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,835,000 after purchasing an additional 199,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,809,000 after buying an additional 21,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,911,000 after buying an additional 51,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,841,000 after buying an additional 19,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 497,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,313,000 after acquiring an additional 165,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider James Follette sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $198,161.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,965.21. This represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Abbie Tidmore sold 2,669 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $273,705.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,238.90. This trade represents a 35.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867 in the last 90 days. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.17 and its 200-day moving average is $103.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.73. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.03 and a 1-year high of $119.13.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 19.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

