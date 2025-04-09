CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 151 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 4.6 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average is $74.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $79.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.