CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 148 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCLT. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. United Community Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 507.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.70.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3544 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

