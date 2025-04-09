CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,765.60. This trade represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.02.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Truist Financial began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.47.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

