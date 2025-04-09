CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $56,000 Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 9.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 230,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Rithm Capital by 74.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of RITM stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RITM

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.