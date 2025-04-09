Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 178101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $845.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.04%.

Insider Activity at Chimera Investment

In other news, Director Gerard Creagh bought 12,500 shares of Chimera Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,470.37. The trade was a 9.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Chimera Investment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,439,000 after acquiring an additional 32,835 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chimera Investment by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 800,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 70,362 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Chimera Investment by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 777,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 69,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 122,088 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.