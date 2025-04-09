Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $133.88 and last traded at $135.67. 3,856,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 7,744,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.53.

Chevron Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $240.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

