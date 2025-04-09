Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.15-6.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPK. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.67.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $124.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.66. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $98.32 and a 1 year high of $134.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.84 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.