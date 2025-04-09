Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,810 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Chemed were worth $67,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Chemed by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 1.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Chemed by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Chemed Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CHE opened at $571.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $580.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $567.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $512.12 and a 1-year high of $627.12.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.33, for a total value of $615,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,679 shares in the company, valued at $62,566,139.07. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

